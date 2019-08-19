× Hot stretch continues while storms redevelop late afternoon!

After a stormy Sunday evening, skies are mainly clear now while warmth remains in place! Another muggy start is underway with this tropical air overhead. Expect bright sunshine out-the-door and another hot day to get underway at sunrise.

Also, today will mark the 17th 90° day for this summer, the 3rd 90° day of the month! And like Sunday, this heat will aid in additional thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. It appears that these storms will be spotty in nature, UNLIKE the storm complex that blew through yesterday. A few counties will see heavy downpours, lightning and a few strong gusts. Best timing of these storms will be between 4 and 8 pm.

Stormy conditions will linger through the workweek, steady rain will be possible in some locations but plenty of dry time expected too! Weather models are inconsistent for Thursday and Friday, so look for an update on the latest track. Our most trusted model brings rain for both of these days, while the front doesn’t clear the state until late Friday afternoon.