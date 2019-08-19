× Knitting for newborns: Indy mom pays it forward to NICU babies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For six weeks, Indianapolis mom Heather Urschel remembers watching her newborn son and waiting.

“When you’re here and they are that little, you can’t look farther ahead than today,” she explained.

Community’s Health’s NICU became her home away from home, after she delivered her son Ben eight weeks early.

“I remember what it was like. The simple tokens,” said Heather.

But she never could have imagined, two decades later, she’d be back at the same place.

This time, though, for a very different reason. For the past two years, Heather and her son have dropped off the knitted blankets for the babies and families.

“There’s a card on the blankets that say this was made by Ben’s mom,” Heather explained.

The card also tells a little about Ben, who is now a sophomore at Butler studying jazz and percussion.

Each blanket takes about six hours to knit.

Urschel says she hopes to make as many blankets as she can before April 18. She then drops them off at Community Heath’s NICU on her son’s birthday.