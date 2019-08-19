× ‘Millionaire shoplifter’ arrested by Fishers police

FISHERS, Ind. — Police have arrested an Indianapolis man suspected of shoplifting from several large retail businesses across Indiana.

Police say the extensive shoplifting investigation began in March of 2019 after it became known that an individual was targeting several area big box retail stores in Fishers.

According to Fishers police, area retailers and other law enforcement agencies assisted officers in developing a suspect.

Ryan Walker, 35, of Indianapolis, was arrested after officers were able to gather information and evidence over several days of surveillance.

Police say the investigation revealed that Walker had been selling stolen merchandise through his online eBay account since 2010 to customers worldwide.

A subpoena for Walker’s eBay records and confirmed this individual had received payments in excess of 1.1 million dollars since 2010.

Walker faces felony charges including forgery and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.