Noblesville police chief to retire in January

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Noblesville Chief of Police Kevin Jowitt announced Monday he will retire in a few months.

His last day will be on Jan. 31, 2020. Jowitt has been in the role for ten years, which officials say is the second longest police chief tenure in the city’s history. He was appointed chief in 2009.

“After careful consideration the time has come for me to take another path,” Jowitt said. “It has been an honor to work alongside my law enforcement colleagues, and a privilege to serve the Noblesville community as chief. My law enforcement career has been challenging, rewarding and personally fulfilling.”

Jowitt has served in the law enforcement career for more than 40 years.

“Under his leadership, Noblesville one of only nine Indiana agencies that have national and state accreditation; the crime rates in Noblesville have dropped more than any city Noblesville’s size during the past three years; and Noblesville is the only department in the region to have police officers in every school building. He also implemented several programs during his tenure such as the Problem Oriented Policing, Traffic and Crime Analysis units,” the mayor’s office said in a release.

Officials say Jowitt helped build several community outreach programs and also assisted in growing the department’s presence on social media.

“Noblesville and Hamilton County residents owe Chief Jowitt a debt of gratitude for his selfless dedication to making our community a safer place,” said Mayor John Ditslear. “Throughout his tenure, Kevin has served with honor and distinction. Most recently, Chief helped lead the entire community during and following the tragic accident at Noblesville West Middle School. I cannot thank Kevin enough for the work, leadership and vision he has provided the police department, and I want to wish him and Deb the best as they look forward to the next chapter of their lives.”

In 2018, Jowitt was recognized with the Distinguished Hoosier Award.

“I will be working as hard as ever until the end of January as there is still much to do,” said Jowitt. “I am also committed to helping in every way possible to assure a smooth transition and assist the new mayor when he takes office at the first of the year.”