Police: Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Lawrence County

SPRINGVILLE, Ind. – A man died in a police shooting over the weekend in Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday night in Springville. Police received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. that a man named Mike Parsley was screaming profanities and threatening the caller. The caller said Parsley was in the road, armed and had fired shots at the scene.

Two Lawrence County deputies and a Mitchell police officer responded to the call. They found Parsley, 62, near a camper where he was apparently living. He reached for something; police said it appeared to be a long gun. Officers took cover behind trees and ordered Parsley to drop the weapon.

However, police said Parsley ignored multiple orders to disarm and walked in the direction of the officers. He pointed the weapon at them and continued to approach, police said. One of the deputies had a clear view of Parsley and fired, striking him.

Officers rendered first aid to Parsley until EMS arrived. EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham said video from body cameras supports the deputies’ assertion that Parsley pointed a gun at multiple officers before the shooting.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such shootings. Their names have not been released.

Branham said there will be an internal investigation. He’s also asked Indiana State Police to conduct an independent probe into the shooting.

Branham said footage from body and dashboard cameras of the shooting will be withheld from the public until the investigations are complete.