Police investigating bicyclist hit-and-run in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on Sunday.

Police say a silver or gray passenger car struck a bicyclist on August 18 around 3:22 p.m. on State Road 13 between Fall Creek Drive and County Road 900 South.

Two bicyclists were travelling northbound on State Road 13 when one bicyclist was hit by the suspected vehicle also traveling northbound.

The vehicle continued northbound on State Road 13 after the crash, according to police.

The bicyclist, a 16-year-old male, was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for a gray or silver passenger car with front end damage, including a broken passenger side headlight.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this incident, or who may have video capturing State Road 13 between Fortville and Interstate 69, to call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.