Putnam County deputy fills tank for stranded driver

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — When a woman was stranded on the side of the road after running out of gas, a Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy went above and beyond to give her the help she needed.

Monday evening, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a broken down vehicle on U.S. 36 near Bainbridge. The caller told them she had run out of gas and had no money for a tow truck.

Deputy Randy Patrick immediately responded. He stopped by his home to pick up his gas can, purchased gas with his own money, filled the woman’s car with a few gallons of gas and sent her on her way, according to PCSO.

“Deputies help in many ways. Sometimes that involves giving out of our own pocket,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

