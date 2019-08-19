Report of suspicious SUV in Carmel leads to chase that ends with crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A report about a suspicious SUV in Carmel led to a pursuit and crash that ended on the near north side of Indianapolis early Monday.

According to the Carmel Police Department, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious SUV with its lights off either sitting or “slow rolling” through a neighborhood. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

A chase followed, lasting about 20 minutes and reaching speeds of up to 60 mph. Indianapolis Metropolitan police joined the pursuit when it entered Marion County.

The chase ended around 1:30 a.m. when the SUV hit a house at 29th and Udell, crashed through a nearby fence and came to a stop across the street.

It made for an upsetting morning for Darryl Young after the SUV crashed into his home.

“There’s nothing out here that’s worth your life. Especially if you’re doing wrong and you get pulled over. Pull over and stop!” Young said. “Ain’t no need of running because you’re damaging other people’s property and putting other people’s lives in danger. You could have killed everybody in my household.”

Three people inside the vehicle ran off, but the K9 unit caught two of them. A third person was still on the loose. Police said all three are juveniles. The SUV had been taken from a family member without permission, police said.

Carmel police and IMPD are investigating.