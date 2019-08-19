Storm impacts hundreds at State Fair, concert canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Severe storms threatened many at the Indiana State Fair Sunday.

Officials acted quickly by canceling the Mary Mary concert to prevent a possible tragedy.

When our crews arrived, they saw dozens running out of the fair to take cover. Meanwhile, others were standing in nearby shelters waiting for the rain to settle down.

“Everyone started running then wind came out of nowhere and it was like one side of the sky was light the other side was pitch black they were like yeah you gotta go,” said Indianapolis resident James Dibiase.

Summer storms swept across central Indiana on what was a perfect Sunday evening.

“Oh, it got real dark really fast. Like really dark it was almost like night time out,” said Indianapolis resident Dominic McDowell.

McDowell was there with his sister and nephews playing games before the rain turned their evening upside down.

“We were on rides, started out good, having fun. Now we’re trying to stay out of the rain and see some animals and stuff now...it was fun at first then the rain came and as you see I’m soaked,” said McDowell.

But they weren't the only ones. As storms approached, the State Fair canceled the Mary Mary concert. The rain caused many to cover up in trash bags to prevent getting soaked.

“We got a long journey to the car,” said first-timer Lakota Godsey.

Some waited it out by taking shelter. But Godsey and Dibiase are happy they had an enjoyable yet memorable experience.

“It was our first time here. We had a great time regardless of the rain. So, yeah, it was a great day. And everyone’s safe,” said Godsey.

Officials say no injuries were reported. The Mary Mary concert is canceled indefinitely.