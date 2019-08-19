× ‘They didn’t have masks on’: 3 women robbed at gunpoint on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three women were returning home from a party when they were robbed on the west side early Sunday.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Chapel Hill Apartments. The women were in the parking lot when two men with guns approached them. One had a rifle and ordered them to hand over their things.

The thieves got away with $300, a purse and a cell phone. One of the victims just moved into the apartment complex days ago.

“Yeah, I was scared. I’m just thankful they didn’t shoot,” said Jasmine Boyd. “They just took our stuff. Just took our money. Took my rent money and I just moved three days ago.”

Boyd said the incident was confusing and scary. She’d never seen the men before. She and the other women got a good, clear look at the men’s faces.

“I know what you look like ‘cause he didn’t have on a mask or anything,” Boyd said. “I know what you look like.”

“I was the driver,” recalled Aisha Hogue. “I pull up and I didn’t see no one. Immediately when I pull up I stopped the car and I go to the trunk. And I have to use the key to open the trunk. And when I opened it, he just walked up. He was like, ‘Give me the money.’”

Hogue said she turned over her wallet and all the cash inside. Like Boyd, she remembers their faces.

“I’m sorry, but they’re dumb,” she said. “They didn’t have masks on. Like I see you, you looked me dead in my face. You were just looking at me no mask, no nothing. Young minded, you know.”

“I hid my phone and I had my purse with me,” said Cheyenne Carr. “I was the only one with a purse on me—everyone else’s was in the trunk. The guy had [gone] up to Jasmine on the passenger seat and he had a gun also and he [had] seen me in the backseat and said, ‘Yeah, run me that purse.’ And he took my purse.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).