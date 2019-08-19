Video shows brazen thieves take TVs from front porch on north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Brazen thieves stole a pair of television sets delivered to a north side home—and the theft was caught on camera.

According to the incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened just after 6:40 p.m. Friday at a home in the 4300 block of Carrollton Avenue.

The homeowner told FOX59 that Amazon delivered a pair of TVs earlier in the day and left them undisguised on the front porch. About an hour after they were delivered, two people stole them.

Surveillance video showed the men taking the TVs right off the porch and running away.

The victim told FOX59 he runs a security company and planned to install the TVs at a church. He’s frustrated no measures were taken to obscure the televisions, such as putting them in generic boxes.