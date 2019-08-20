2 people shot while sitting in car on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooter is on the run after two people were shot while sitting in a car on the northwest side early Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of West 43rd Street at Falcon Creek Place condos. A man and a woman were sitting in a car in the parking lot when someone opened fire.

Both were taken in serious but stable condition to area hospitals. It’s unclear if the shooter walked up to the car or drove by and fired, police said. Both victims are expected to recover.

The front side of the car was shot up and another car was also hit by gunfire, police said. The case remains under investigation.