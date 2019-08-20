Intergenerational tutoring pairs young students with older tutors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Oasis intergenerational tutoring and mentoring program connects older adults with young children.

The program covers Hendricks, Hamilton, Marion and Johnson counties and has been in the Indianapolis area for the past 30 years.

Two of the coordinators, Barb King and Mary McDonald, stopped by Fox59 to talk about the program and how it pairs tutors  with children in grades K-3.

The tutoring is done once a week during the school day at the student’s school.

Older adults or parents of young children interested in tutoring can get more information on Oasis’ website.

