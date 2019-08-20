Fall kicks off next month and each season brings new fashion trends. Fashion expert Amy E. Goodman joins us courtesy of Thredup.
Create a fall wardrobe for under $200
-
Fall Fashion for Women
-
Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly announce fall tour, Indianapolis show
-
Back to school teacher’s fashion
-
Fall Wedding Trends
-
Barbie becomes ‘Ziggy Stardust’ in David Bowie makeover
-
-
Indiana voters to see paper trails for electronic voting equipment this fall
-
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner took in as much as $135M last year
-
Labrador retrievers to be used to help keep Noblesville schools safe
-
IN Focus: Governor surprised by backlash over swine barn renovations
-
Trending men’s fashion
-
-
New USS Indianapolis commissioning set for Indiana port
-
Details of ‘Regal Unlimited’ movie subscription plan unveiled
-
All roads lead to the Indiana Black Expo Fashion Show