× Secret Service investigation into Indiana credit card fraud lands Florida woman in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Florida woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after a joint investigation by the Secret Service and the Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield police departments.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) release, Ana Alvarez, 55, of Miami, Florida, was convicted of 13 counts of credit card fraud and identity theft.

DOJ said Alvarez was part of a ring of thieves who traveled from Florida to Indiana to commit credit card fraud by purchasing compromised credit and debit card numbers on the internet.

The group also used skimming devices to steal credit and debit card account information from victims in central Indiana, making more than $50,000 in purchases.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting those individuals who engage in fraudulent activity, specifically those individuals like Alvarez, who brazenly travel across state lines to commit credit card fraud and identity theft,” said U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler.

Andrew Campion, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office, thanked the police departments of Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield for their cooperation and partnership in the case.

“Credit card fraud and identity theft investigations remain a top priority for the Secret Service. We are committed to protecting our nation’s financial institutions and the citizens of Indiana,” Campion said.

Alvarez will also serve three years of supervised release after her sentence and pay $52,632.15 in restitution, according to DOJ.