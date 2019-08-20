FOX59 and City Barbeque ‘Free BBQ For A Year’ contest winner announced

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The FOX59 and City Barbeque “Free BBQ For A Year” contest was a huge success.

A presentation for the winner was held at City Barbeque’s newest location in Whitestown on Monday.

After more than 6,000 entries, Donna White of Indianapolis was announced the winner!

The contest was held to celebrate 20 years of business and in honor of the opening of the sixth location of City Barbeque in Whitestown at 6082 Whitestown Parkway.

City Barbeque is known for smoking all meats on-site with sides and desserts made from scratch. They are currently running a brisket special to thank their guests through the end of August.

Visit CityBBQ.com for more information.