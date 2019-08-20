INDOT: Southeast side I-465 closures extended until August 26 due to rain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced all lanes of eastbound and northbound I-465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis will remain closed until Monday, August 26 at 6 a.m.

INDOT said periods of heavy rain have slowed construction work over the last several days.

Work on the first phase of the project was hoped to be completed by the morning of Saturday, August 24.

The extended closure is designed to allow contractors to complete repairs and improvements set back by the weather.

INDOT said contractors have been working around the clock since August 9 to restore concrete pavement, repair and replace joints, and rehabilitate bridges.

Sign replacements, guardrail repairs, street sweeping and drain clearing have also been part of project.

INDOT is reminding motorists to plan ahead, use alternate routes and expect delays while I-465 remains closed, and said all lanes will reopen ahead of the Monday morning commute.

No construction work on I-465 will be happening during Labor Day weekend travel period.

The second phase of the project will close I-465 Southbound to Westbound from September 6 at 9 p.m. to September 21.