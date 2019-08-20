OrthoIndy Dr. Myer Marketplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How to tell if you have a sprain or fracture of the foot or ankle

Ankle sprains are common injuries that occur to people of all ages and can range from mild to severe. An ankle sprain occurs when the ligaments that support the ankle stretch beyond their limits and tear. An ankle fracture or broken ankle means that one or more bones in the ankle joint are broken. The more ankle bones that are broken, the more difficult it is to walk.

OrthoIndy foot and ankle specialist, Dr. David Meyer talks about foot and ankle sprains and fractures.

REQUEST AN APPOINTMENT