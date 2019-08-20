We're discussing emergency savings versus long term savings.Jordan Schwartz, partner of Strategic Wealth Designers joining us tonight. Jordan, when we think of emergency funds and long term savings, where do we start? How do we know what is enough for an emergency, does it depend on our stage in life?
Saving for emergencies
-
Saving for retirement
-
Choosing the right life insurance
-
What to know about car insurance
-
Future of brick and mortar stores
-
The effects of ‘Graying America’
-
-
Tariffs & spending habits
-
Coverage under an umbrella policy
-
Choosing home or renters insurance
-
Prepare for health insurance costs
-
Impact of potential tariffs
-
-
When to take social security
-
Planning Your Estate
-
Budgeting for summer vacations