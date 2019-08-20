× Training exercise planned for Aug. 25 at Hamilton County Courthouse

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– Authorities in Hamilton County want to give residents a heads up about planned training exercises.

A multi-agency training exercise is scheduled for Aug. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center. The annual event is being organized by The Hamilton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The goal is to simulate a “hazardous materials incident” that might affect county government services, officials said.

Anyone traveling through downtown Noblesville during that time frame Sunday may see an increased presence of firefighters, police officers and other first responders.

The exercise gives first responders experience on how to plan for the evacuation of a government facility, and keep services going if the courthouse is closed for an extended period.

During the exercise, Logan Street will be shut down between 8th Street and State Road. Emergency vehicles will be entering the training zone along State Road 32 and 8th Street. LEPC says this should not have a major impact on traffic flow.

To maintain safety during the event, some areas around the Government and Judicial Center may not be accessible to the public.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, some employees at the Government and Judicial Center will train at the Hamilton County 4H Fairgrounds to prepare if an incident occurs that closes the building.

Anyone with government business or court dates on Aug. 27 should still report to the courthouse.