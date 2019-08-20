× Victim’s family fears retaliation for east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Ryan Jordan’s mother wants anyone with information about her son’s killing to come forward with their tips, but she doesn’t want her name out there because she fears retaliation.

“It just goes on and on and on,” said Jordan’s mother. “There’s gonna be more casualties because now there’s people that want to see something happen to whoever did that to Ryan.”

Jordan’s body was found last Feb. 20 during the late afternoon rush hour on the 38th Street overpass above I-465 on the city’s east side.

He had been shot to death.

Whitney Steele said Ryan had been shaken after he had witnessed a violent incident six years ago.

“My brother’s been out of sight, out of mind ever since 2013,” she said.

“When that happened, he’s been like kind of traumatized behind that,” added Jordan’s mother.

The family said Jordan became an addict, spending his days in the shade of a painted tree in the 4100 block of Brentwood Street in the Town & Terrace townhouse community.

“This is where my brother would be at,” said Steele. “He felt safe here. He didn’t have to be out here but this is where he chose to be. He’s been out here since he was a little boy. He painted this tree. We put this picture up here of him in memory of him and this is the area he chose to be in.”

Ironically, family and friends said Jordan felt safe from his enemies in the community described as one of the city’s most dangerous by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

Without a vehicle and prone to sleeping in abandoned properties inside Town & Terrace, Jordan was not likely to walk on a late winter’s afternoon several miles to the overpass on his way to a neighborhood he didn’t know, according to Steele.

“I think my brother got in a car with somebody he knew and trusted and whoever he got in a car with, they know what happened to my brother,” she said. “In the predicament that my brother was in, he would not have left walking that far of a distance because he was worried about his safety. He would not have walked that far of a distance.”

Jordan’s mother said despite her son’s peaceful nature, he died a violent death.

“He would always post ‘Just love everybody. Stop violence.’ He was a very non-violent person. He hated guns and all that kind of stuff.”

Jordan’s mother said its possible the parents of her son’s killer or killers may not know what happened.

“We don’t know what our kids is doing,” she said. “They’re killing people and we don’t even know it.”

If you have any information on the death of Ryan Jordan, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).