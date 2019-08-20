‘Zombie bus’ crashes just feet away from cheering crowd in southern Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – It was a close call at a race in southern Indiana after a bus crashed into a fence and stopped just feet away from fans.

It happened Saturday night during the “Zombie School Bus Race” at the Clarksville Sportsdrome Speedway.

Promoter Mike Gibson said the driver lost control when the steering broke, causing the bus to crash into a guardrail. The catch fence stopped the bus from making it into the crowd, but some fans were splashed with hot oil. A toddler was among those just a few feet away from the bus.

"The catch fence did its job, it caught the bus, stopped the bus, so the bus stopped just short of getting into the bleachers," Gibson said.

Right after the crash, the crowd stood and cheered, caught up in the moment.

"We put on a show. The idea is to flip a bus, to crash a bus, and more people want to see that kind of thing," Gibson said.

Gibson said he wants fans to enjoy the race and have a good time. However, safety remains top of mind.

“When it all comes down to it, you know, we're in the entertainment business and our job is to keep everyone safe."