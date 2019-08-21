6 seniors arrested for sexual activity at Connecticut conservation area

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Six seniors were arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut for lewd and sexual activity, the Associated Press reports.

Police arrested (left to right) Daniel F. Dobbins, 67; Otto D. Williams, 62; Charles L. Ardito, 75; and John Linartz, 62; after allegedly finding them engaged in sexual activity in a Connecticut conservation area. Photos were not available for the other two people arrested, Richard Butler, 82, and Joyce Butler, 85. (Fairfield Police Dept.)

Those arrested, ranging in age from 62 to 85, are accused of meeting up for sexual activity at the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.

Police set up surveillance and saw several violations.

The arrestees include an 82-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman.

Police arrested 67-year-old Daniel Dobbins and 62-year-old John Linartz for breach of peace and public indecency.

According to the Connecticut Post, Dobbins was also arrested in May of 2017 for walking around a New Canaan park naked. He reportedly told responding officers he was naked for medical reasons.

Otto D. Williams, 62; Charles L. Ardito, 75; Richard Butler, 82; and Joyce Butler, 85; face breach of peace charges.

Authorities say the area is advertised online as a place to meet up for sex and police will continue to monitor activity there.

