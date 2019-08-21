× Alabama postpones 50th Anniversary Tour due to lead singer’s health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has postponed the remainder of its “50th Anniversary Tour” due to lead singer Randy Owen‘s continuous complications with cluster migraines and vertigo, according to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Alabama was scheduled to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on November 9.

The band had hoped to continue its record-breaking 50-city tour, but doctors have advised that more time is needed for Owen to fully recover.

Alabama bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry released the following statement:

“The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.