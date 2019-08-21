Hit-and-run crash leaves 2 injured on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for the person who hit two people on a motorcycle, injuring both, and then took off.

The motorcycle driver, a man, is in in the hospital in serious condition; the passenger, a woman, is in the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened around midnight at Washington and Denison Streets on the west side.

Police are looking for a maroon Astro van with possible passenger side damage.

Police say the van was on Washington St. when it turned in front of the motorcycle, hitting it and hurting the two people on board. The van then continued south on Denison St.

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with surveillance video is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

