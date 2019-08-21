× Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A homicide investigation is underway on the near west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was found dead on a sidewalk in front of a home at Michigan and Centennial streets.

IMPD originally classified it as a death investigation but later confirmed homicide investigators were called to the scene. The victim is a male in his late 20s/early 30s, police said. There was some trauma to the body, although police didn’t elaborate.

Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. There was a large police presence at the scene, including detectives and crime lab personnel.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and also focused on a car near the victim that had an open door.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).