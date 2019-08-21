INDOT announces upcoming I-74 lane restrictions in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced upcoming construction work on I-74 in Shelby County.

INDOT said I-74 eastbound and westbound will have lane restrictions beginning Saturday, August 24.

Both directions of I-74 near North County Road 400 West to State Road 44 will have intermittent lane closures running through the middle of November.

According to INDOT, at least one lane will be open in each direction at all times.

Road work is scheduled to be completed in one-mile increments as crews will be patching and repairing concrete slabs.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones, to drive without distraction and plan for extra travel time while being aware of slowing or stopped traffic.

