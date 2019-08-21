Injured teenager forgives driver who hit him and left him on the side of the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.- A teenager is home recovering just days after someone hit him and left him on the side of the road. 16-year-old De’Shawn Nance’s Sunday started off in church and ended in a hospital.

“I felt myself being flung in the air,” said De’Shawn Nance.

The teenager was riding his bike with a friend, on their way to a birthday party. The two were along State Road 13. De’Shawn says by the time he saw a driver nearly hit his friend; it was too late.

“I tried to turn out of the way because I knew it was going to hit me,” said Nance.

A tire and part of the frame ended up stuck under a fence and the other twisted tire landed feet away. De’Shawn’s friend called for help and when they looked around the driver was gone.

“I thought they were just cowards because they just left,” said De’Shawn Nance.

De’Shawn’s broken leg is wrapped in a bandage and his has some other injuries too. His focus is on getting better, not on getting mad.

“I have to find it in my heart to forgive him because if I just stayed angry at the driver the whole time that wouldn’t have done any good for me,” said De’Shawn Nance.

De’Shawn’s mother admits it took her longer to think the same.

“That’s my baby. It’s not a raccoon. It’s not an opossum. That’s my baby you hit,” said Ra’Shina Nance, victim’s mother.

Instead of a message to the driver, De’Shawn’s mother has a few questions.

“Do you have children? Or grandchildren? What if somebody did that to you? How would you feel,” said Ra’Shina Nance.

De’Shawn isn’t even a month into his junior year. With crutches by his side, this tough teenager’s perspective is pretty powerful.

“Life doesn’t give a lot of second chances and I got a second chance, but a lot of people don’t. I have to be thankful for what I’ve got,” said De’Shawn Nance.

Madison County Sheriff’s Officials are asking people on State Road 13, between Fall Creek Drive and County Road 900 South to check their home surveillance cameras. Investigators believe the car was silver or gray and has some damage to the front passenger side.

If you have any information about the crash and/or video footage, call (765) 649-8310.