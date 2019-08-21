× Storm reports from Tuesday; storm chances rise Wednesday evening

The weather was very active Tuesday afternoon as a line of strong-severe storms traveled over central Indiana. There were several wind-damage reports, including downed trees and doors being blown off a building near New Market in Montgomery County. Unfortunately, there was one reported injury within Decatur Township when a tree fell on a vehicle. The Indianapolis Airport reported a 73 MPH wind gust within the storm, with another measured 70 MPH gust in Wynnedale. Rain and storm chances will return today but will hold off until the late evening/overnight hours.

It is a calm Wednesday morning with a mostly cloudy sky and areas of light fog. Temperatures at the bus stop will be mild and kids will likely not need the rain gear today. This afternoon, skies will become partly sunny as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s. Prepare for another humid day as well. A cold front will pass over the state tonight and bring our next round of storms.

Showers and storm chances are going to rise after 7 PM with the coverage increasing over the state during the overnight hours. We will likely wake up Thursday morning with scattered rainfall on the radar. The winds will shift out of the west-northwest tomorrow, which will help drop temperatures near 80 degrees.

There could be a few showers around the southern half of the state on Friday, but higher pressure over the Great Lakes will provide the area with a break from rain this weekend. High temperatures will remain seasonal and comfortable, which will be great for those with outdoor plans on Saturday and Sunday! The Colts have another preseason home game this Saturday evening against the Bears. Pleasant weather is expected for the game with temperatures falling back into the lower 70s by kick-off!