Tracking overnight storms; some strong storms possible

We’re tracking another round of showers and storms to impact central Indiana. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. It’s all thanks to a cold front that’s sitting off to the northwest this Wednesday evening. As that nears the state early Thursday morning, it will trigger some showers and storms ahead of it.

Once it passes though, we will be streaming in cooler and much less humid air to the state.

We could certainly use the relief! We’ve been dealing with dew point temperatures near 70-degrees for the past several days. Typically, we say anything above 60° is uncomfortable, so these dew point temperatures are just down right oppressive! For a peek at what’s to come though, take a look at the dew point temperatures in Minneapolis and Pierre. They have slipped into the mid 50s, which is much more comfortable! We’ll get there as we finish off the work week.

For tonight, a few spotty showers are possible this evening, otherwise, we stay mainly dry. However, patchy fog is possible. Therefore, take it slow if you’ll be out on the roads tonight.

Rain chances ramp up early Thursday morning. The best timing to see showers will be after 2 a.m. through sunrise on Thursday. A few of these could pack some strong, gusty winds, as well as heavy downpours, hail and lightning.

Rain will ease into Thursday morning before widely scattered showers and storms return Thursday afternoon.

Better weather comes as we head toward the weekend. There will be a lot less humidity, and showers will be around on Friday, although, mainly south of I-70. The weekend is looking picture perfect with lots of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.