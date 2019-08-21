Vaping & respiratory illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indiana is 1 of 14 states where 94 possible cases of severe lung illness are connected to vaping. The CDC came out with some guidance on the issue in the past few days but many people especially parents have questions about what is going on. Nurse Practitioner, Annette McDaniel, is the Nicotine Dependence Program, Director with Community Health Network. She's here to answer questions.

Symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Cough

Fever

Chest pain

For more information from the CDC on the use of e-cigarettes go to https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/index.htm or visit https://www.ecommunity.com/ for questions.