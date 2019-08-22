× 23-year-old man taken to hospital after early morning fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 23-year-old man was seriously hurt in a Thursday morning fire on the west side.

The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of Beasley Drive. The man ran to a nearby gas station at 38th and Georgetown Road for help.

While fire crews reported to the Beasley Drive location, police arrived at the gas station.

The home’s walls were collapsing when firefighters arrived. The home appeared to be a total loss.

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said it’s unclear why the man was at the home, which had been reported abandoned. The cause remains under investigation.