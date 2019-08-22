× Aid accused of stealing medication from student at western Indiana school

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – A health aid at a western Indiana school was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing prescription medication from a student.

Indiana State Police say they were contacted by the South Vermillion School Corporation on May 16 regarding the possible theft at Van Duyn Elementary School.

Through the course of an investigation, Detective Michael Featherling learned the aid, 40-year-old Lydia A. Stevens, allegedly stole the medication.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the findings were presented to the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office and Stevens was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance.