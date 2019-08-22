Amazing acrocats head to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A unique and fun show is coming to central Indiana. It's a cat circus called the Amazing Acrocats.

They're a troupe of touring performing house cats.

Samantha Martin came to Fox59 with a few of the performers.

The Amazing Acrocats will be performing Thursday through Sunday at H.J. Ricks Centre for the Arts in Greenfield on Main Street.

Thursday and Friday's show is at 7 p.m. There are two shows on Aug. 24. One at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

The last shows are Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

