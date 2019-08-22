Be Our Guest at Bubba’s 33

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Bubba's 33, there's food for all. Fresh ground Burger patties, hand-stretched Pizza, mouth-watering Wings, “delish” Dinners, Wall-to-wall TV’s and so much more... all made from scratch.

At Bubba’s 33 you get the best of both worlds. Bubba’s 33 features a family dining section and a garage bar. Whether you’re meeting up with co-workers for happy hour or getting the Little League team together, Bubba’s 33 is the place to be. A restaurant where families, friends, and sports teams could gather to enjoy a lively atmosphere without sacrificing quality food. Bubba’s 33 is just that – a place for all things American – food, family, sports, and beer!

We have two convenient locations on the North and South side of Indianapolis. Join us every Monday and build your own burger for only $6.99! Choose up to 3 free toppings on a single patty burger. Served with fries. Valid on Mondays only. Join us every Tuesday for Pizza Night. Choose any 12” pizza (as listed on menu) for only $9.99. Add a side salad for only $1.99.

