Bloomington police searching for missing teen

Posted 1:27 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34AM, August 22, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  — Bloomington police are actively searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Colin Wallace, 15,  was last seen at 7:18 p.m. in the area of Oolitic Dr., walking east toward the Crestmont neighborhood in Bloomington.

The clothing in this photo is what he was last seen wearing.  

Bloomington police have activated ACIM ( A Child Is Missing) and phone calls are being sent out in the area.

If you see Wallace, or know his current location, please call Bloomington police immediately at 812-339-4477

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.