Clinton County sheriff’s vehicle honors armed forces, deputy who served in Marines

FRANKFORT, Ind. – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a vehicle Thursday that’s designed to honor the armed forces.

Sheriff Rich Kelly presented the vehicle to Deputy Ryan West, a retired Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer. He served 18 years with the Marines before being forced to medically retire due to injuries sustained during a training exercise.

Deputy West requested his vehicle get new decals as he prepares to attend the Academy for Training. The past ones were tattered and worn.

Sheriff Kelly decided to utilize the opportunity to pay tribute to West’s service and the United States military by wrapping the vehicle with patriotic decals.

“We are honored to employ veterans. We have three merit deputies who are former United States Marines: Sergeant Joey Mitchell, Deputy Dennis Tillman and Deputy Ryan West,” said Sheriff Kelly. “This vehicle not only serves as a tribute to our community’s service men and women, but it is also a recruiting tool to bring prospective employees into our community. Without our veterans, we couldn’t enjoy the freedoms that are afforded to us by their service and I am honored to work beside these fine men every day.”