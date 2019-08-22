Conservation officers respond to rattlesnakes in Jackson County

Posted 12:21 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, August 22, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers have removed three rattlesnakes from the property of a Jackson County man on Thursday.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said officers were called after the man encountered a timber rattlesnake in his garage.

DNR said officers arrived and observed two more rattlesnakes nearby.

Officers then called retired Captain Tony Wilson, DNR’s current Quartermaster.

Officers said Wilson is a trained and renowned reptile expert, and was happy to remove the snakes.

For more information on Indiana’s native snakes, click here.

