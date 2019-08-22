Conservation officers respond to rattlesnakes in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers have removed three rattlesnakes from the property of a Jackson County man on Thursday.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said officers were called after the man encountered a timber rattlesnake in his garage.

DNR said officers arrived and observed two more rattlesnakes nearby.

Officers then called retired Captain Tony Wilson, DNR’s current Quartermaster.

Officers said Wilson is a trained and renowned reptile expert, and was happy to remove the snakes.

