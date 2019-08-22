Early morning crash on the south side sends 1 person to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash on East Southport Road just at McFarland Blvd. on the city’s south side Thursday morning.

IMPD responded to the incident just after 5:30 a.m. where they found one vehicle with its airbag deployed and the female driver with various injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital where she has been listed in stable condition while the driver of the pickup was able to walk away with no reported injuries.

Police have not released details of what lead to the accident which blocked one lane in each direction on Southport Road for about two hours.