Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 15 – Chris Kramer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Purdue Basketball player Chris Kramer enjoyed a very successful athletic and academic career for the Old Gold and Black.

He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and left Purdue as the all-time steals leader. Nowadays, Kramer is enjoying a successful overseas career, most recently playing in Lithuania before recently signing to play for Khimki Moscow Region.

Kramer is currently in Fort Wayne while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in early March while playing in the Euro Cup, just weeks after capturing the Lithuanian Kings Cup.

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Kramer about his injury rehab, overseas career, faith and family, Tyler Trent, Purdue basketball and more!

