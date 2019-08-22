× Humidity takes a dive; tracking beautiful weather into the weekend

After heavy showers and storms moved through early Thursday morning, MOST of central Indiana has been able to enjoy a nice, dry evening. However, a stationary front is split across the state, triggering additional chances for isolated showers this evening. That front will start to move south overnight as a cold front, taking what’s left of the showers, with it.

Very humid air is still in place across the region, however, a much more comfortable air mass lies just to our north. We’re even seeing dew point temperatures as close as Chicago that have fallen to the lower 60’s. Remember, we say dew point temperatures above 60° become uncomfortable. So, lower 50’s and upper 40’s will be a welcome change!

By early Friday morning, we’ll really start feeling the drier air. Humidity continues to take a huge dive as we head into the weekend!

We are setting up for a really nice open to the weekend. Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day on Friday and air temperatures will be comfortable for your Friday night plans. If you’re looking for something to do, one of the last FOX59 Friday night fireworks games of the season takes place tomorrow. It will be a nice night for it!

Looking ahead, the 8-14 day outlook suggests a pretty decent probability of above average temperatures for much of the region. This takes us into the first week of September. However, this is still pretty far out, so we will continue to monitor this and bring you updates as we get closer.

Enjoy the weekend! It’s going to be dry and very comfortable. Humidity rises and rain chances return to the forecast early next week.