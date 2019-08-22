IMPD working to locate car involved in July hit-and-run that injured mother, 12-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are hoping someone can help them locate a car connected to a hit-and-run in July.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on July 29 in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue. Police say the white 2011-2019 Chrysler 300 4D hit a mother and her 12-year-old daughter as they attempted to cross Arlington.

The victims suffered several broken bones, police said. The car went south on Arlington after the incident and didn’t stop to provide any assistance. Eventually, the car turned east onto Brookville Road.

Police say the driver’s side headlight was damaged and not functional after the collision. It also has tinted windows.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asks anyone with information to call the hit-and-run office at 317-327-6549. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477) and may result in a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.