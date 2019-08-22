× Man tries to use gauze, Band-Aids to patch up flat tires

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Sometimes you just have to use what’s at hand.

But in this case, it landed a California man in trouble with the law.

Police in Mission Viejo received a call Tuesday morning about a suspicious man near a parked SUV. Officers responded and discovered the man was trying to fix some flat tires.

His methods were…inventive…to say the least.

Police said he was trying to use gauze and Band-Aids to patch things up. That isn’t what got him in trouble, though.

Police said the 26-year-old appeared to be under the influence and arrested him.