Muncie Sanitary District moves forward with $16 million projects

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Sanitary District recently announced two new $16 million relocation projects in an effort to improve operations, conserve energy and save money.

The first project is to move the district sanitation department truck garage from Centennial Ave. to Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The second project will be a renovation of a building on Jackson Street across from Carnegie Library. That location will house executive services, the engineering department, and billing.

The sanitary district says no taxes will be increased for the two projects. Instead, the project is funded through savings they acquired when they converted vehicles to compressed natural gas and a five-year bond anticipation note.

They expect both projects to be completed in 2021.