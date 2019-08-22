× Police searching for rape suspect in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Monroe County are working to identify a suspect in a rape case.

The assault occurred Tuesday, Aug. 20 between 3:30 a.m. – 4:15 a.m. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says the victim’s car stalled on Tapp Road, near the Tapp and Rayle Place intersection.

A man in a light blue car stopped to “assist” and ended up assaulting the victim inside his car, police say. The victim said alcohol could be smelled on the suspect’s breath.

The suspect is described as being 5’5″-5’10” tall with a thin build. he has blonde, light brown, or gray hair which is shoulder-length on the sides and back, but thin or bald on top.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Detective Jeff Ripley at (812) 349-2861 or send an email to investigations@co.monroe.in.us.