Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

Posted 5:01 PM, August 22, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

