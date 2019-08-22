× Unsettled weather this Thursday; tracking a great weekend forecast!

Grab the rain gear before heading to work or school this Thursday morning! Central Indiana is waking up to steady rainfall due to a passing cold front! Severe weather is not likely, but some of the embedded thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Take it slow as you drive into work because the heavy rain may drop the visibility and create puddling on roads.

The rain will become widely scattered over the area by the late morning hours. The combination of lingering showers and cloud cover will keep temperatures in check through the afternoon. Highs will stay below average and should rise near 80°.

Once the cold front and showers move out of central Indiana, the humidity levels will drop, and temperatures will be comfortable to end of the work week. Skies will become partly cloudy during the overnight hours. However, the recent rainfall and calm conditions could result in patchy fog tonight.

We will end the work and start our weekend with pleasant weather! It will be a great weekend be outdoors due to the comfortable temperatures and quiet conditions. High pressure is going to move into the Great Lakes/ Midwest and provide the area with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon and into the lower to mid-80s Sunday.