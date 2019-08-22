Vigo County chase ends with Terre Haute man stuck in bean field

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a Terre Haute man after a pursuit ended in the middle of a bean field.

Around 4:00 p.m. on August 21, an ISP officer observed a dark colored SUV making an unsafe lane movement on US 41 near French Drive.

The ISP officer attempted to stop the SUV which traveled almost a mile before pulling over.

ISP said the driver refused to identify himself, but the officer recognized the driver to be Chad Decker, 45, of Terre Haute, based on previous incidents.

The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol and saw a partially empty bottle of Crown Royal in the passenger seat.

ISP said the officer demanded Decker turn off his vehicle after watching him attempt to put it in gear.

Decker refused to comply and the officer grabbed him by his shirt in an attempt to keep him from leaving the scene.

According to police, Decker put the SUV into drive and was successful in placing the SUV into drive, fled northbound on US 41 and then turned onto Pimento Circle Drive traveling eastbound.

ISP said Decker left the main roadway, traveled east on the railroad tracks and then exited the railroad tracks, before turning north into a bean field where his SUV become stuck.

A local farmer came to the aide of the officer and drove his 4-wheel drive pickup truck to where Decker had become stuck.

According to police, Decker fled the SUV on foot when the officer approached, eventually gave up and lay down.

Decker was taken into custody and processed at the Vigo County Jail.

He faces misdemeanor charges including operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, criminal trespass and a felony charge resisting law enforcement.