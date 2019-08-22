× Westfield first responders ask public to help find 18-year-old with autism, epilepsy

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield Fire Department is asking the public to help find a missing 18-year-old with autism and epilepsy.

Fire officials said on Thursday that the teen, Ethan, wandered away from Westfield High School.

Ethan is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Ethan was last seen wearing a blue and green anime shirt, black plaid shorts, and black shoes with orange Nike swooshes. He was also last seen wearing a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.