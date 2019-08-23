A refreshing change – cooler and less humid air flows into Indiana

We’re feeling a very refreshing change in central Indiana as cooler, less humid air is flowing into the state.

Dew point temperatures have been dropping quickly over the region. They are already down nearly 15-degrees cooler than they were in central Indiana, just 24 hours ago.

There are a lot of events going on around the area this weekend. That includes one of the last FOX59 Fireworks Friday Night’s at Victory Field. Go cheer on our Indians! The weather will be fantastic for it.

The beautiful weather carries over through the weekend. Temperatures stay cooler than our average high of 84° and humidity stays very low.

UV rays will be our main “threat” this weekend. Therefore, don’t forget to protect your skin. Sunburns can happen after 15 minutes without any sunscreen on.

Will the roof be open at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for the Colts vs Bears game? I sure hope so! Weather will be fantastic for it.

Looking ahead, the 8-14 day outlook suggests the first week of September will arrive with cooler than average temperatures. How much cooler? That’s still to be determined. For now, we will focus on the cooler temperatures we’re seeing over the next seven days. Really, they remain comfortable until humidity starts to rise again early next week. This also comes along with showers and storms back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.